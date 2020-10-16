Too many reasons to write why Hepperly will be a good sheriff: Letter

For weeks I've been trying to find a way to convey all of the reasons why my dad should be the next sheriff of Winnebago County; and the truth is it seems impossible to sum up all of the reasons why. So, I figured I would start with a glimpse into the way my brother and I were raised. When I was six years old my dad officially adopted me as his own. He was the only dad I ever knew, and the only dad I knew I ever needed. When I was three, we moved to Thompson, and made Winnebago County our forever home. My parents committed to raising their family here and over the next 28 years this place did indeed become our home. My dad raised us to work hard, be respectful and gracious, and to be leaders. I remember more than anything him telling us to follow our gut, not the crowd. As soon as we were able to, we were expected to work, volunteer, and get involved within the school and the community. I cannot imagine having grown up anywhere else, and I cannot imagine someone more fit to step in as the new sheriff to this wonderful county that raised us. My dad has never turned his back on anything. His commitment to his family, his community and his career are absolutely unparalleled. I am certain no one will serve as sheriff of this county with more integrity, commitment, dignity or care. Because at the root of anything, it is not what you have but who you have, and serving ALL people of this county is what he will do. For these reasons, I please ask for your vote for Steve Hepperly for sheriff.