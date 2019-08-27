I think every small town in Iowa had them particularly a generation or two ago. I know the small town I grew up in (Avoca) certainly did.
The first one who comes to mind is Henry Wilson. Henry lived only a block or two off of Main Street and generally, if you were to go downtown, you would see him walking around in his ever-present bib overalls.
Most people would say Henry was a little "slow" and his personal hygiene left a lot to be desired, but there is a danger in selling people too short.
While I never played checkers with him, I am told it was "his game" and he could beat virtually all comers. We purchased firewood from Henry and he always delivered the wood when promised and charged a reasonable amount.
When the traffic in the downtown area got a little congested, it became apparent Henry had self-appointed himself to guide traffic. Apparently this appointment was never cleared with the police department as they never seem too pleased about it.
On "court day," which I believe was on Monday back then, a district court judge was in Forest City to handle whatever legal matters were scheduled for that day. That sometimes included the sentencing of someone, who had been found guilty or plead guilty to a crime.
Back then the sheriff's (Don Vold) office was upstairs at the courthouse in front of the court room. Well, somehow Henry always seem to know when someone was going to be sentenced as he would show up at the sheriff’s office after the sentencing had taken place, but before the defendant was taken to his or her place of incarceration.
This was very serious business to Henry as he always came with a Bible in hand and seemed to have some particular verses in the Bible picked out he thought would be appropriate for the particular defendant.
Yes, some defendants did tell him to get lost but some did not and Henry read to them from the Bible and told them all they had to find the Lord and get their lives turned around. Henry really cared and this was a poignant thing to observe.
I can't tell you when Henry died but it was many years ago and as I recall. He was buried in Belmond but there was no money to buy a gravestone. This word got around the community and in no time at all enough money was raised to buy. A gravestone for this humble man who touched more lives than he could have ever realized.
Now, let's move on to two old bachelor farmers who also happened to be brothers with the names of Nic and Vic Akeson.
They lived on a farm west of Pilot Knob, where Gary and Barb Ludwig live today. (When Gary and Barb were in the wine business, they would honor the Akesons by naming one of their wine blends "Nic and Vic.")
Back in the 1950s people still did their shopping in Iowa's small towns and Saturday nights became a social event with everyone coming to town to shop and visit with their friends and neighbors.
Nic and Vic were very poor and dressed and looked the role. Back then they would come into town on Saturday nights but later on after we had moved to town you would see them going downtown at various times.
They did not have a motor vehicle, so they always walked, which I am guessing was a good five or six miles. They had potato sacks slung over their shoulders to hold any supplies they might purchase. Strangely, they did not walk together but one walked a good many yards in front of the other. They must have been dirt poor as I have heard from more than one source they "borrowed" catsup packets from various restaurants and took them home and "converted" them to tomato soup.
I'm not sure how Henry, Nic and Vic would have survived in the coldness of a big city but in small town Iowa people had a "live and let live" philosophy, they were able to live out their lives on their terms.
