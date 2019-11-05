November. I can’t hear the word without images of food coming to mind. November…pumpkin pie. November…turkey. November…pecan pie. November…stuffing, green beans, homemade macaroni. Hungry yet?!
There is a hunger within each of us for something more. The Bible tells us we are born with a longing for eternity in our hearts. Somewhere inside we know that there is something more than what we are experiencing here in this broken and fallen world. It is kind of like the wafting of scents coming from the kitchen on Thanksgiving morning. The rich smells are evidence that a glorious feast awaits. The same is true in your soul. You smell the evidence of grace wafting in the air around you because the kingdom of God is already here. In some ways, however, the is kingdom is not yet. A glorious feast awaits. Your soul hungers for it.
Friends, I urge you to lean into this hunger. Jesus began his famous Sermon on the Mount found in the Gospel of Matthew with a profound statement: “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be satisfied.” This hunger is powerful. The promise of satisfaction is profound. One of the great joys of serving in ministry is watching a man or woman hunger for God and the good things found in His Word. And if I’m honest, one of the saddest and perhaps most frustrating aspects of serving in pastoral ministry is seeing the divinely placed hunger be ignored and suppressed.
You have free articles remaining.
Perhaps those Divinely-placed hunger pangs have been masked by habitual attempts to satisfy yourself with the empty pleasures of this world. More money is not the answer. A better job is not the answer. Another beer, another girlfriend, another night of regret—nothing lasting there. You were created by a good and loving God to know Him and enjoy Him. Friends, lean into the hunger God has placed in your soul.
Let me ask you something. Be honest. Are you hungry for more? Do you want more in your relationship with God? Do you want more for your marriage? Do you want more in your family? Be still. Pay attention to the longing in your soul. If you want to grow you’re going to have to pay attention to that holy hunger. It will take humility. It will require fasting from the empty pleasures of self-promotion and self-preservation. You’re hungry. The bible tells us so.
There is good news, friends. The Bible invites us to “taste and see that the Lord is good (Psalm 34:8).” Believe Jesus when He says, “Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest (Matthew 11:28)."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.