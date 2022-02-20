The James Webb Space Telescope By Jackson Clouse

After 20 years of hard work, the James Webb Space Telescope launched on December 25th, 2021 on the Ariane 5 rocket. The mission lifted off from a European spaceport in French Guiana to Lagrange Point 2 one million miles from Earth. The James Webb Space Telescope was designed to look at light from 200 million years after the Big Bang. It can also study atmospheres of exoplanets outside of our Solar System to see if they could be habitable and if they’re inhabited. NASA, along with the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, are partners in this mission.

The James Webb Space Telescope was named after a former NASA administrator, James Webb, who served during the 1960s. The idea of a new space telescope came before the launch of the Hubble Space Telescope when astronomers thought about what will replace Hubble. In 1996, Alan Dressler, along with his group of 18 astronomers, proposed that NASA should develop a telescope that can view space in infrared light. This would allow the space telescope to peer farther into space and even look at light from billions of years ago. The telescope would be in an orbit farther than the moon.

Three teams made of scientists came together to decide if NASA would see what the scientists were visualizing about their idea of an infrared space telescope. Undoubtedly, in 1997, NASA agreed to support their project. In 2002, NASA selected groups of scientists to construct the instruments for the space telescope along with astronomers who would direct the scientists involved in the project to build the instruments. The James Webb Space Telescope started to get assembled in 2004, but over the years, the launch kept getting pushed back due to the construction of the spacecraft, as the space telescope was a very complex machine.

Furthermore, the cost overruns did lead to legislators who tried to cancel the mission in 2011. The space telescope went through cryogenic testing in a vacuum chamber at NASA’s Johnson Space Center to see if the bold machine can survive in space. In 2018, the James Webb Space Telescope completed its cryogenic testing and went through final checking and preparations at Northrup-Grumman. The space telescope was then shipped to Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana where it will launch into the cosmos to finally begin its long-waited mission.

