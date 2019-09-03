I’d like to welcome new students, families, and staff to the district as well as thank our committed teachers, administrators, support staff, volunteers, and the Board of Education.
The summer months were especially busy. Beyond cleaning and preparing the buildings for the new year, a number of projects were completed. Some of those projects included the construction of a new press box, the installation of new preschool playground equipment, the remodel of some middle school classrooms, security enhancements and the replacement of high school air conditioning units and roof repair. In addition, an interior concession stand and family restroom were added to the high school commons area.
We also worked to implement a new communication system to replace SchoolWay called SchoolMessenger. The SchoolMessenger solutions provide us with the ability to communicate student-affiliated messages as well as distribute news and weather-related messages to the general community. The app designed for all community members is called “Forest City CSD.” The free app (no username or password required) provides 24/7/365 access to the daily calendar of events, a staff directory, lunch menus, school-related apps/programs and more.
During the summer, I enjoy taking the time to review data and metrics from the prior school year with the goal of continuous improvement. There are many reasons to be proud of Forest City Community Schools. Our juniors and seniors earned 1,043 college-level credits, made possible by the partnerships with Waldorf University and NIACC. The seniors earned $331,194 in scholarships via the Forest City Education Foundation. Student participation (in at least one extracurricular activity) continues to be above 80%. Research shows this has a direct correlation to academic performance. As part of the free summer breakfast and lunch program, the Food Service staff served 1,092 breakfasts and 4,284 lunches. This brings the total to 70,848 meals served since 2012.
Looking ahead, the Board of Education has prioritized four legislative resolutions: Supplemental State AID, School Funding Policy, Educator Quality, and Unfunded Mandates. You can read more about each of these on our website. Our staff will continue with professional learning communities, which is a collaborative process focused on curriculum and instruction. This fall, we will get the opportunity to review the data from the new statewide assessments. One example of a new initiative is in the area of Career and Technical Education. Students will have the opportunity to explore different career pathways by meeting with resources from local businesses and industries.
Best wishes to all students, parents, and employees for a productive school year filled with many opportunities. Working together, let’s make 2019-20 a truly great year.
