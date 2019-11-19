The volunteers of the Neighborhood Food Bank of Winnebago County want to express sincere appreciation to the residents of Forest City, Leland and Fertile areas for the outstanding support they gave to the "Scouting for Food" event held on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Many thanks to the dedicated Cub and Boy Scouts and their parents, who gave up a good part of their Saturday for this worthy project.
More than 2,200 food items and more than $310 in cash was collected to help families of limited income in Winnebago, Hancock and Worth Counties.
Special thanks goes to Cindy Brockholm, Sherri Hughes, Keith Byro and the scout leaders for their role in this program
An effort like this needs media support. The Summit Tribune and KIOW provided coverage that helped make this event a success.
Thus far in 2019, the Neighborhood Food Bank has served as many as 188 families, representing 546 individuals, in a single month.
The Food Bank has been blessed to receive tremendous support from the communities served in Winnebago, Worth and Hancock Counties.
This support from individuals, area churches, local businesses and industries and community organizations, has provided foodstuffs and some health care items to a monthly average of 171 families.
Eligibility for Food Bank usage is residency in the three-county area and 185 percent of the national poverty level, based on income and family size.
Cash donations have allowed us to purchase USDA food and items like canned fruit and veggies, at a cost of 14 cents per pound from the Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines. Local grocery stores have generously made available items like flour, margarine, flour, cereal and sugar at their cost.
The Neighborhood Food Bank is located at 215 South 4th Street and is open Monday from 1-4 p.m. and at other items as needed.
Many thanks to all the community residents who help make this program the success it has become for more than 30 years.
