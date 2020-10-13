Steve Hepperly for sheriff: Letter

When I first started working at Winnebago County, I had just moved to the area and knew no one. Steve Hepperly was someone who I got to know very quickly, and shortly thereafter getting to know his wife Michelle. He was always there for a question ... or a conversation ... as most of us know, he is very good at conversations! Steve is probably one of the most genuine people I know. Steve not only cares about people but he cares about the community he lives in ... the community he and Michelle raised their kids in ... He takes so much pride in what he does and how he protects AND serves the community, that I have no doubt in my mind that he will make an excellent sheriff ... Sometimes when someone becomes sheriff, they will "hide" out and make decisions from their home or office and you don't see them or are unable to speak with them ... however, I have no doubt in my mind that he will be very visible -- to the employees of the department and to all the citizens of Winnebago County!