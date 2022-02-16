Speech Competition by Samuel Klaassen

The speech team at Forest City High School is coached by Josh Spargrove. The team has been working hard to compete well at their first competition on January 22. “We have been practicing since late November to prepare, and we usually meet with each group for about an hour,” said Coach Sparrgrove. They are practicing 17 different acts to perform at the district meet. They worked extremely hard every day to be completely prepared for the district competition. They got up early on Saturday morning. Some group members shared that they got up at 4:30 am.

The team arrived later that day at Hampton Schools. They competed very hard and executed their performance well. They received excellent results from the judges, “ We got 13 division one groups out of 17 total,” Coach Spragrrove shared. The group would return that day to Forest City. They continue to work very hard in these upcoming weeks before the state competition. When Coach Sparrgove was asked about his team, he said, ”We have a very strong group this year, and it will be exciting to see what they can accomplish.” The team this year is around 40 members strong. It includes freshman through senior students at Forest City High School. The team atmosphere is very supportive and positive towards each other. Team member Ben shared, “We like to get our work done but also have fun.” He was very complementary to his teammates and coaches. This season is Ben’s first season as a member of the Indian speech team. He expressed that he felt very included and supported by the speech team members. Ben said, “They are a very fun group to hang out with.”

The Forest City Speech team will travel to Decorah on February 5th to participate in the state competition. The 13 acts that received division one ratings will perform later that day. As the big day comes closer the students continue to work hard on perfecting their performance. Coach Sparrgrove said, “It is very helpful to use the feedback we got from judges at districts.” In the upcoming days and weeks the team hopes to utilize the feedback to perform the acts to the best of their abilities.

