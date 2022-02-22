Sledding at Pilot Knob

Uptown Fitness and Yoga Studio in Lake Mills will be hosting a sledding event at Pilot Knob in Forest City. This event will take place on Saturday, February 19th from 2-4 pm. This is for people of all ages for absolutely free. Even if you decide sledding is not for you, there will still be free hot chocolate provided for everyone who shows. The hot chocolate will be provided free by Swallow Coffee House also located in Lake Mills. This is a fun, free entertainment event hosted by the Uptown Fitness and Yoga Studio and they hope to see you there.

Sledding is very beneficial in many ways. One way is that it can improve your strength and agility. This primarily applies to the calves and ankles. Sledding will also increase your endurance and help with weight loss as it is an active activity. You can even burn around 400 calories an hour! This can mostly help with mental health. The pure joy from sledding can bring happiness to all who are willing to give it a try.

If you do not have a sled in your possession, you can easily obtain one. Many options are available online through many websites and stores. If you prefer a physical store, Bomgaars here in Forest City would be a great place to check for a sled or sledding equipment. Make sure to dress warmly as it is still winter and is bound to be chilly so bring a pair of gloves and a hat.

There is no way as of now to tell if there will be snow on February 19 but has a high chance of being so. More than likely there will be snow but if not, the date will be postponed to a later date that will be determined later if need be. Do not plan on having to reschedule but be aware that this is a possible foreseeable outcome.

Uptown Fitness and Yoga Studio in Lake Mills hopes to see you there and remember to tell everyone about the sledding event. Don’t forget to bring your own equipment and leave your wallet at home because this is free for everyone. Even if you have no interest in sledding, you should still come out and make connections with your community while sipping some hot chocolate.

