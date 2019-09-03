They said, “Satan is active and powerful. The battle is real. Look at all the terrible things in the world.” And we had a lively discussion for the next 30 minutes.
Holy Spirit brought to mind two stories I read years ago. Japanese soldiers, one in the Philippines, one in Guam*, were discovered living in seclusion nearly 30 years AFTER WWII.
What…?!!
Coaxed out of hiding, they struggled to assimilate into current Japanese culture. Life was vastly different than when they left decades earlier.
The illustrative gem in these stories is the mind of the soldiers. Their thinking had not been updated. They were living in the past, hence, unnecessarily hiding in seclusion.
When you trust Jesus, you are - in the blink of an eye - made completely new internally, and, rescued or transferred from the Kingdom of Darkness to the Kingdom of Light (2 Cir 5:17/Col 1:13).
However, many fail to transition their thinking from bondage to freedom. Are you living in the deception of bondage through OLD THINKING? Old thinking cannot mature your new life in Christ.
This is why Romans 12:2 instructs, "Don’t copy the behavior and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think. Then you will learn to know God’s will for you, which is good and pleasing and perfect.” (NLT)
I like that…don’t you?
The war is over. Jesus is Victor.
Still hiding, battling in your mind? How far has your mind been transformed into Kingdom of God thinking?
TODAY, commit to the secret of battle ground victory. Read the Bible daily, allowing God’s Word to complete your transition from the old life into the new Christ-Created you. Go fulfill your divine destiny. Victory is already yours.
*NYT 9/26/97 by N.D.Kristof
