How is it possible for some people, and we are all vulnerable, to receive an act or gift of kindness and still find some facet to complain about it. Well it definitely shows our true nature – selfish and sinful. It also tells us something about our times. I don’t know about you, but I sense people are focused more on getting than giving, hand-outs than service and entitlements than sacrifice.
We could look back at our first parents who were given everything – a garden of paradise, total and complete harmony with only one restriction, don’t eat the fruit of one tree. Then the seed of doubt was planted that perhaps God was withholding something good from them, something they should have, desire or deserve.
Well we all know how well that went. It shows up loud and clear in the Israelite’s Exodus from Egypt: while God was performing miracles every day the Israelites “grumbled”! Some people are never happy and others you can never please, even by God.
It is so refreshing to visit someone in the hospital or a shut-in and hear them say; “God is so good to me,” or “I can’t complain or feel sorry for myself; I know there are others much worse than me.”
No, life is not easy, it can be hard and unfair, complicated and cruel, but God is none of these and always provides for our needs and much more. He also knows what we don’t need and what would ruin our lives if he gave us our every request.
So, I ask you this Thanksgiving, since you are alive and able to read this, be thankful. Do you have life’s necessities, do you live in a free country, do you have friends and support and do you have opportunities to hear God’s word that produces faith and life? Be thankful. I could go on and so could you, listing what we should be thankful for and it’s not a bad idea. Go ahead and write that list and be sure to tell God.
1 Thessalonians 1:18 Give thanks in all circumstances for this is God’s will for you in Jesus Christ.
Fill in the blank: I am most thankful for ___________________________.
