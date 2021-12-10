Pastor Weaver: The Reason We Celebrate Christmas

Have you ever been telling a story and someone cuts in and takes the conversation in a different direction? We call that hijacking the conversation. Hijacking is what happens when one unlawfully takes control of a vehicle while it’s in motion. It reminds me of the old Harrison Ford movie, Air Force One, where the president’s plane was hijacked by a group of terrorists. The plane and it’s passengers traveled with purpose in one direction when evil seized control to take it where it was never intended to go. Welcome to the Christmas season.

The truth of Christmas has been hijacked. Now, it would be easy for me to lament the secularizing of this Christian celebration while pointing fingers at the evils of the world. I could be accused of sitting in my ivory tower while lobbing clichés at Hollywood, consumerism, and the liberal left. In so doing I could be assumed to be the fundamental nationalist who probably voted for Trump. And so begins the war of words. Too many Facebook posts, churches, and family meals have been hijacked by pointing angry fingers in the wrong direction. We’ve forgotten that our existence is more than material. We’ve assumed our problems to be behavioral. And we get stuck thinking our solutions are political. There is more to the story.

The Bible tells us the Christmas story of when, where, and how Jesus was born. These details show up in the hymns and scriptures often shared this time of year. These include the virgin birth, shepherds, angels, and the baby Jesus in the manger. But what often gets left out of the story is the why of Christmas. Why did Jesus, the Son of God, step out of eternity and into time and space? The Bible declares, “The reason the Son of God appeared was to destroy the works of the devil (1 John 3:8).” I have yet to hear that line show up in a Hallmark Christmas movie.

We live in a world created by God. That world is both physical and spiritual. Both are real. However, we have an enemy who would like you to think otherwise. Our enemy is the devil. He blinds, distracts, and hijacks the beauty of what God has created. The devil has blinded the eyes of this fallen world to keep it from seeing the truth of the good news of Jesus (2 Corinthians 4:4). The Bible tells us the devil is real. But, the Bible also assures us that Jesus came into this world to destroy the devil’s work. This is why we celebrate Christmas. The manger points the cross. The cross leads to the empty tomb. And the empty tomb of Jesus Christ offers us hope!

Don’t forfeit the glory of Christmas to the devil’s attempts to hijack. Remember, our battle is not against one another (Ephesians 6:12). We have an enemy who seeks to kill, steal, and destroy (John 10:10). But the good news is that Jesus appeared to destroy the works of the devil (1 John 3:8). Will you put your trust in the Savior? Merry Christmas!

Eric Weaver

Lead Pastor at First Baptist Church, Forest City

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

