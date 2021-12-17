Pastor Snyder: Christmas Paradox

Our house, as if alive, creaked and groaned in agony from the pressure only possible from heavy, constant wind, with 70-80 mile an hour gusts. Gusts as sharp and sudden as the crack of a whip. And at times sustained as long as a boiling tea kettle whistle. You want to get up and turn off the burner. Make the storm stop. But there is no lever to turn, no button to hit, no human way to stop the deluge of the storm.

Swift and strong and racing northeastwardly without hindrance, the stormy gale howled and growled over rural and town landscape like an angry, wounded wolf. Clawing at shingles, shattering windows, toppling trees, and overturning trucks. The image outside of thick dark and swirling clouds, visible by the erratic and near continual electric bolts, was reminiscent of an orchestral conductor’s flailing arms during the most intense measures of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.

The night was a paradox.

Outside, this furious storm, with wild wind, relentless rain, and flying debris, battled nature and our house for structural integrity. While inside, hunkered in the basement, our hearts and minds were at peace. Beth addressed Christmas letter envelops by flashlight. I held our puppy, Ruby, who lay still in my lap after a minor surgery in the morning. And Andrew periodically peering out the garage door, excitedly kept us abreast of eww’s and ah’s of the unusual winter weather.

How appropriate this storm alighted near Christmas, mid December 2021, at the end of one of the most divisive, culturally disruptive and oppressive years in recent decades.

Seeing a dear friend at the grocery store, Mary asked, “How are you doing?” “Well, under the circumstances…” the friend began. But before she could continue, Mary asked incredulously, “WHAT are you doing under them?”

Christmas paradox.

Into hostile circumstances, God sent a baby. Into a cultural Roman storm, His son came bearing a new kingdom government for our benefit. Jesus will counsel confusion, calm the heart midst the storm, Father our maturity, and offer peace that dominates circumstances, if we believe Him. If we embrace Him. If we invite Him into our heart.

For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given, and the government will be upon his shoulders. And He will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Isaiah 9:6

Don’t be afraid, for I am with you. Don’t be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will hold you up with my victorious right hand. Isaiah 41:10

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

