Pastor Bob: What is Christmas

Christmas 2000 years ago did not begin with peace on earth but confrontation. The Christ child came to remedy man’s basic problem, our sin nature by paying the death penalty for us and providing forgiveness and assurance of eternal life with God.

Christmas however is not good news for those who reject Christ’s payment for their sin or those who don’t want to surrender their life into his care, but pay only lip service.

Christmas is good news for all who are willing to admit they are sinners and can never be good enough to be acceptable in God’s sight. Only Jesus Christ can make any man, woman or child acceptable to God by his grace and faith. As a result, it sets in motion a life of obedience to God’s will resulting in peace throughout the year.

Confrontation and conflict occur when we resist his authority and truth and seek to live on our own and by our own standards. It is difficult to find peace while resisting and or ignoring such a sacrificial love of God because his love is so strong, he will not go away but will peruse us to the very end.

Christmas is also bad news for Satan and his followers. It marks the beginning of the end of time and his freedom to deceive the world. It marks the beginning of Christ’s journey to the cross where he is victorious over death, Satan and sin. Satan and his followers are disarmed, openly shamed, and utterly destroyed. Col. 2:15. Christmas should not bring peace to those who practice lies and deception, taking advantage of others for personal gain or holding grudges and seeking revenge. The babe in a manger came to end all that and more, for there was a glimmer of wrath in his eyes that first Christmas.

Do you ever hear of that kind of Christ at Christmas? Usually not because we may offend an unbeliever, or we don’t want to ruin an otherwise ‘happy and peaceful’ Christmas or create bad feelings in those who attend worship Christmas and Easter. We would rather have people believe that, somehow, we can still just learn to get along in the world. We can be tolerant of one another, even if our tolerance means confirming people in their lost condition.

Should we not share the message of Jesus’ forerunner John the Baptist who called people to repentance as a way of preparing to receive the God of our salvation? When it comes to eternal life and following Christ it is all or nothing.

Christmas does bring hope for all, even forgiveness for the most wretched of which we are. Christmas needs balance, between the condemnation of sin and the sure and certain hope of eternal life.

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

