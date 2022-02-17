Pablo Escobar’s Hippos By Benjamin Plessel

After the death of Pablo Escobar in 1993, his personal zoo of exotic animals was left alone and the task of removing them needed to be done. Many animals were removed from the zoo except the four hippopotamuses Escobar owned. They were left there because authorities thought they would die. They did not. As of January 14th of 2022, there are about 100 hippos roaming north Bagotá. Now there is a large amount of animals in a country that should not have hippopotamuses in it.

The hippos were smuggled into Columbia in the 80s. At first there were only two hippos. One was male and the other was female. By the time Escobar was dead there were four hippos and now there are nearly 100. The question now is what should people do about the animals. No one knows what to do about them. Some people believe that the hippos are harmless and aren't hurting anyone which brings into debate what an invasive species is, while others say that the hippos could be a detriment to the environment.

There is now a lawsuit being filed against the Colombian government on whether or not to kill or sterilize the hippos. The debate appeared due to the number of hippos growing at an alarming rate with many thinking it may pose a threat to biodiversity. Unlike in America where animals have personhood, Columbia does see animals as persons under law making it impossible for them to be 100% protected from being killed. People are however still trying to get Colombian courts to listen to them about the subject. The lawsuit has thankfully been ended with a Colombian court's ruling that instead of killing the hippos simply sterilize them so that they can keep living but not have the ability to continue growing their population. People are satisfied with the decision and the hippos will continue to live their lives in the comfort they had before living in north Bagotá. The only thing left to do is make sure that the Colombian government humanely sterilizes the animals.

