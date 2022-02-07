OPINION: Teacher's in Iowa: A declining workforce

Not that long ago, Iowa was one of the top rated K-12 education systems in the nation, but not anymore. Iowa now ranks somewhere in the middle. This should be of great concern for all Iowans and, therefore, a top priority for our state political leaders. Local public schools advocate Raymond Beebe has written several opinion articles in the Summitt/Tribune about the state of education in Iowa and how decisions by conservative legislators and Governor Reynolds are, and will continue to be, detrimental to public education. He discusses how state funding has been inadequate for several years, how a flat tax will significantly reduce state revenues which will result in reduction in state aid to schools to balance the state budget, how providing public tax money for private schools (vouchers) is wrong and, most recently, he wrote about how the shortage of teachers in Iowa has become critical.

Having recently retired after 40 years in public education, I have been concerned about a growing teacher shortage for several years. In my opinion, we are now near or at a crisis stage. The crisis is in the number and quality of teacher candidates and the retention of quality teachers. An exception to this concern is elementary classroom teachers, where the number and quality of candidates is still adequate but steadily declining. All other areas are in dire straits. There are a growing number of schools unable to fill full-time positions at the secondary level, resulting in instruction being provided by long-term substitutes not trained in that discipline or students being taught remotely by an online teacher. One thing I’m sure we can all agree on is the importance of a quality teacher in each classroom. Not only is this common sense, but it’s also backed up by research.

There are several reasons fewer young people are entering the teaching profession and why many choose to leave early. Reasons include; pay not keeping up with other professions needing the same level of training, large college debt, a labor market conducive to easily changing careers, the challenges of teaching during a pandemic, long hours on evenings and weekends making it difficult to achieve a work/life balance, legislative mandates on what and how to teach, unsupportive administration, challenges of classroom discipline, helicopter parents, disengaged parents, and a growing disrespect and indifference towards the teaching profession. One would think our political leaders would work hard at addressing the exodus of teachers from the profession and the lack of top students wanting to become teachers. Sadly, in Iowa that’s not the case. We can now add to the list attacks on the teaching profession and teachers and administrators by some of Iowa’s political leaders.

During a speech on the first day of the legislative session in January, Iowa Senate President Republican Jake Chapman accused teachers of a “sinister agenda” and accusing teachers of using pornography in classrooms. He followed up his lunacy by filing a bill on February 4 that will charge teachers and administrators with a crime if they use material in classrooms that fits someone’s definition of pornography. On February 2, a bill authored by Republican legislator Norlin Mommsen would put cameras connected to the internet into K-12 classrooms. One potential positive of such a bill would be for parents to see firsthand the daily challenges teachers face and how skillfully they educate children. However, I would bet Mr. Mommsen’s intentions were more in-line with parental rights and not to improve support for teachers and education. The result would be parents second guessing every teacher action which would further drive quality people from the profession. These actions and rhetoric are an insult to all teachers and administrators and should be condemned.

If you believe the destructiveness of public education in Iowa must stop, share your concerns with your local legislators and ask what they are doing to support public education and how they plan to address the teacher shortage so all students have the teacher they need and deserve in their classroom. You can find the name of your legislators (House and Senate) at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislators. While you are at it, check to see if they have publicly condemned the antics of Mr. Chapman and Mr. Mommsen. What you find will tell a lot about where they stand on public education.

Submitted by Nancy and Steve Westerberg of Forest City

