You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nice work, Forest City Parks and Rec: Letter
0 comments

Nice work, Forest City Parks and Rec: Letter

{{featured_button_text}}

I would like to thank the Forest City Parks and Recreation Department and especially Park Supervisor Todd Espeland, for making a concerted effort this winter to keep the walking paths, especially the Hynes Spur Trail and Boman Park trail, cleared of snow so that those of us who like to walk have a place where we can walk safely. It is not always easy to find places like these paths to walk and the efforts of Todd and his crew are greatly appreciated. Thanks.

Tom Pauley

LTE
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News