Nice work, Forest City Parks and Rec: Letter

I would like to thank the Forest City Parks and Recreation Department and especially Park Supervisor Todd Espeland, for making a concerted effort this winter to keep the walking paths, especially the Hynes Spur Trail and Boman Park trail, cleared of snow so that those of us who like to walk have a place where we can walk safely. It is not always easy to find places like these paths to walk and the efforts of Todd and his crew are greatly appreciated. Thanks.