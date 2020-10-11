Minister's column: Yes, your prayers have been answered

GOD ANSWERS EVERY PRAYER…

… but not always in the way or at the time we expect!

Jesus said, “You fathers ... if your children ask for a fish, do you give them a snake instead? Or, if they ask for an egg, do you give them a scorpion? Of course not! So, if you sinful people know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your heavenly Father give the Holy Spirit to those who ask him?” (Luke 11:11-13)

Yes, God answers our every prayer; but not always in the way or at the time we expect!

Rick Warren has said that God always answers our prayers, but He does so in four possible ways: “NO, SLOW, GROW, and GO!”

When we ask for something hurtful or unhelpful, God, who knows what’s best for us, will answer “NO,” just like parents who say “NO” to their kids for a hundred good reasons, often without explanation.

When it is not the right time, God answers “SLOW.” There is a big difference between DELAY and DENIAL. Please remember that “NO” and “NOT YET” are not the same thing. “God makes everything beautiful in His time!”