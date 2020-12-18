Minister's column: Three kinds of peace

Thank God we are moving out of 2020 and into a new year!

A year of disease, division, loneliness, and grief has left us all worn out physically, mentally, and spiritually. But there is hope!

God does not want us to go into another year without His promised PEACE. As we head into 2021, the Lord promises, no matter what we will go through, to give us three different kinds of PEACE.

PEACE WITH GOD

This is “Spiritual Peace,” and it is the most important, the foundation of all other kinds of peace! 2 Corinthians 5:18 reads, “God sent His Son to MAKE PEACE between Himself and us.” God does not want us to live disconnected from Him. “Peace WITH God” does not come from something we do. It comes from what Jesus did for us on the cross. God wants to give you peace with Himself this year. Will you receive it?

PEACE WITHIN

This is the “Peace OF God.” When I receive “Peace WITH God” through faith in Jesus, then I receive “Peace OF God” inside me. Colossians 3:15 says, “Let the PEACE OF GOD rule in your hearts.” God provides his gift of peace for every problem… even yours! Will you allow it to do so?

PEACE WITH OTHERS