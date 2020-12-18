Minister's column: Three kinds of peace

Thank God we are moving out of 2020 and into a new year!
A year of disease, division, loneliness, and grief has left us all worn out physically, mentally, and spiritually. But there is hope!
God does not want us to go into another year without His promised PEACE. As we head into 2021, the Lord promises, no matter what we will go through, to give us three different kinds of PEACE.
PEACE WITH GOD
This is “Spiritual Peace,” and it is the most important, the foundation of all other kinds of peace! 2 Corinthians 5:18 reads, “God sent His Son to MAKE PEACE between Himself and us.” God does not want us to live disconnected from Him. “Peace WITH God” does not come from something we do. It comes from what Jesus did for us on the cross. God wants to give you peace with Himself this year. Will you receive it?
PEACE WITHIN
This is the “Peace OF God.” When I receive “Peace WITH God” through faith in Jesus, then I receive “Peace OF God” inside me. Colossians 3:15 says, “Let the PEACE OF GOD rule in your hearts.” God provides his gift of peace for every problem… even yours! Will you allow it to do so?
PEACE WITH OTHERS
Then, the Lord offers us “Relational Peace.” Ephesians 2:16 says, “Together as one body, Christ reconciled both groups to God by means of His death on the cross, and our hostility towards each other was put to death.” Can there be a more relevant word for our land and people as we move into a new year with new hope and opportunities? The only way for us to enjoy lasting peace in the world is for all of us to be united as family, as children of God!
Please know that God wants to give us real and lasting PEACE in these three areas: with God, with self and with others! The angels predicted it; Jesus promised it. Will you, today, receive this free gift of God through faith in Christ?
May you be ‘Blessed to Be a Blessing” in 2021.
The Rev. Pastor Les Green is the pastor at Forest City United Methodist Church.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!