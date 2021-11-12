Minister's column: The Helper we all need

Twice a day I take our 6 month old Goldendoodle, Ruby, outside to fetch a ball. I throw. She retrieves. I throw. I go get the ball… You get the picture. It is more than exercise. It’s training.

Being a puppy, Ruby is easily distracted by a scent, a stick, new sound, or windblown leaf. It doesn’t matter what. Fetch with “Dad” is part of training to remain focused.

Lately, I feel like Ruby, easily distracted. Bouncing from one unfinished project into another. Daydreaming at a stoplight. Detoured midday by something forgotten and suddenly remembered. Allowing my desk to pile up. Or simply getting upset by something stupid in politics or media.

A trio of ladies were having coffee. The first said, “I get so easily distracted just taking the laundry upstairs. If I stop midway, I forget if I’m going up with clean laundry or down with a dirty load.” The second related, “Me too. I open the refrigerator, and forget what I’m after.” The third laughed, “Glad I don’t have that problem. Knock on wood!” Pausing, eyebrows raised, she stated, “Oh, I’ll get the door.”

Thank Father God for help, the indwelling Holy Spirit. The Spirit’s loving and gentle nudging help find “the ball,” re-calibrate focus, again and again. Your relationship with Holy Spirit is centripetal and centrifugal. That is, everything moves toward it and from it. As long as our focus remains on Jesus and undistracted.

Holy Spirit is where to “Google” for help and “GPS” for daily directions. Holy Spirit offers parenting wisdom, issue insights, problem solving, stability strength, relational ingredients, such as patience and timing, and, next step decision-making. Which is why the enemy wants you distracted, to keep your attention away from your divine connection, via customized “GPS and Google” system, Holy Spirit.

Together, we operate as the body of Christ under the bond and direction of Holy Spirit. Be Strengthened. Press into this relationship.

“But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in My name, He will teach you all things, and bring to your remembrance all that I said to you.” John 14:26 (cf. Matt6:33; John14:17; Acts2:38; Rom8:6&26; 1Cor2:16)

Doug Snyder is the resident pastor of Beaver Creek Church in Heritage Park and the founder of Intimacy With God Ministries.

