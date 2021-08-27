Minister's column: The best is yet to come

Forest City First Baptist Church is celebrating its 150 year anniversary this summer. Praise God for a 150 years of His faithfulness. That is 150 years of Jesus changing lives.
This celebration has many of us looking back and remembering the courageous, faith-filled women and men that have helped lay the foundation of God’s work today. With all of this looking back some may wonder, “Are our best days behind us?” God’s Word gives us a clear and compelling answer: “The best is yet to come!
“Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses…run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking to Jesus… (Hebrews 12:1-2).”
The charge is clear: put your eyes on Jesus and run. It is the “therefore” of the verse that provides the motivation or the backdrop to the command to run. We run because there is a “great cloud of witnesses.”
What does that mean?
The writer of Hebrews spends the 11th chapter crafting a sweeping picture of humble and courageous people trusting God. From Abraham to Joseph to Rahab, we get a peek into the lives of faith-filled men and women. They were people of big faith. The held onto the assurance of things hoped for and clung to a conviction of things not seen. These are the great cloud of witnesses. It is their lives and their testimony that serve as the spring board for our keeping our gaze locked on Jesus.
But what exactly was their testimony? Why are they held out as such an example of faith? Hebrews 11:14 describes those who follow God as people who are “seeking a homeland.” Hebrews 11:16 states they “desire a better country, that is, a heavenly one.”
The great cloud of witnesses were men and women who were longing for home. They chased after God here on this earth with the ache in their gut that told them “the best was yet to come!” They never settled. They refused to believe their best days were behind them. They rejected the empty notion that earth contained their greatest joy. God had put eternity in their heart and they were restless until they found rest in God.
It is this longing for home, this conviction that the best is yet to come, that serves as the backdrop to our church’s 150th celebration. Let it be a motivation for you as well.
It is no secret that the collision of politics, religion, education, science, and media have disoriented and discouraged many. Let us not lose heart. The Bible gives us a much needed reminder that we are surrounded by a great cloud of witnesses! Remember who we are, Whose we are, and why we are here! Let’s keep our eyes on Jesus and remember, “They best is yet to come!”
The Rev. Pastor Les Green is the pastor at Forest City United Methodist Church.