Minister's column: The best is yet to come

But what exactly was their testimony? Why are they held out as such an example of faith? Hebrews 11:14 describes those who follow God as people who are “seeking a homeland.” Hebrews 11:16 states they “desire a better country, that is, a heavenly one.”

The great cloud of witnesses were men and women who were longing for home. They chased after God here on this earth with the ache in their gut that told them “the best was yet to come!” They never settled. They refused to believe their best days were behind them. They rejected the empty notion that earth contained their greatest joy. God had put eternity in their heart and they were restless until they found rest in God.

It is this longing for home, this conviction that the best is yet to come, that serves as the backdrop to our church’s 150th celebration. Let it be a motivation for you as well.

It is no secret that the collision of politics, religion, education, science, and media have disoriented and discouraged many. Let us not lose heart. The Bible gives us a much needed reminder that we are surrounded by a great cloud of witnesses! Remember who we are, Whose we are, and why we are here! Let’s keep our eyes on Jesus and remember, “They best is yet to come!”

The Rev. Pastor Les Green is the pastor at Forest City United Methodist Church.

