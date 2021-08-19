Minister's column: Stand up for God today

For most of us, life is tough and scary right now.

In the Bible, Paul encourages us with his words to Timothy, “…with the strength God gives you, be ready to suffer with me, for the sake of the Gospel.” (2 Timothy 1:8)

We grow and develop our muscles when we lift weights, strain, stretch and stress our muscles; or some of us do.

COURAGE is like a muscle; and as Rick Warren says, “The only way to build your courage muscle is to put it to the ‘stress test.’”

Remember, courage is not the absence of fear; it’s the willingness to move forward with what God wants regardless of your fear. Giving in to fear, instead of standing up to it, keeps our courage from developing. When we let fear win, we lose the courage to follow God’s will for our life. But when we stand strong for what God wants, or courage grows stronger.

So, I encourage you to stand up for God today. As you do, you will overcome your fears, your courage will grow and so will your faith and your witness, all by the grace of God and in His strength!

May you be Blessed to Be a Blessing.

The Rev. Pastor Les Green is the pastor at Forest City United Methodist Church.

