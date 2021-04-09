Minister's column: Sharing 'The Walk to Emmaus'

I share with you some post-Easter thoughts from one the most beautiful stories in the Gospels. In Luke 24:13-35 we find Luke’s account of “The Walk to Emmaus.”

It tells of two people who were walking towards the sunset. William Barclay suggests that this is the very reason why they did not recognize the risen Jesus when He came alongside them late on Easter Sunday afternoon. The sun was sinking, and the setting sun could have so dazzled them that they did not know their Lord.

However that may be, this reminds us that it is true that the Christian is someone who always walks, not towards the SUNSET, but towards the SUNRISE. The Christ-follower travels onwards, not to a night that falls, but to a dawn which breaks!

And that is what, in their sorrow and disappointment, the two on the Emmaus Road had not yet realized. Soon they did recognize Jesus, risen from the dead, and I pray that you too will encounter our risen Jesus in a life-changing way.

May you be “Blessed to Be a Blessing.”

The Rev. Pastor Les Green is the pastor at Forest City United Methodist Church.

