Minister's column: Share God’s love and show hospitality

Thanksgiving and Christmas festivities are upon us and with them comes one of my favorite parts of the season: gatherings!

I can’t wait for the warm glow of candles, the wafting fragrance of spice, and the gleeful sound of laughter.

The holiday season is ripe for the opportunity to employ one of God’s great designs for revealing His love to a broken and fallen world. This is a season for hospitality.

The Bible tells us that we are to seek to show hospitality (Romans 12:13). This is not a suggestion or a good idea. It’s a command. We’ve got to be careful, though, and not to fall into thinking that church programs are the intended application of biblical commands.

We hear things like “we are to be hospitable" and we start thinking about ushers and greeters at church. And it’s more than cleaning your home and serving cookies and coffee to a guest. Hospitality is first a posture of your heart that says, “My heart is ready to welcome you the way God in Jesus has welcomed me.”

Not only are we instructed from God’s Word to show hospitality, we are told to do it without grumbling (1 Peter 4:9)! Let’s be honest. The idea of hospitality is easy to grasp, but doing it without getting grumpy can be a challenge.

Grumbling is a quiet complaining in an under-your-breath kind of way. Sure, meals are served and floors are swept but they are done with sighs and subtle exhales. On the outside there are acts of service but they are being done with an unspoken desire to be noticed and appreciated.

Grumbling is what happens when someone lacks the courage to say what they are really thinking out loud while failing to have the humility to consider others more important than themselves. When we stop thinking about ourselves and consider the needs of others before our own, we move toward hospitality.

One of my favorite examples of hospitality happened on a beach after a long night of fishing. The betrayed, crucified, and now resurrected Jesus prepared a small fire and a meal and invited the broken Peter to bring his fish and his grief to join him for breakfast (John 21). The grace that followed transformed Peter’s life. There is something about inviting broken people into hospitality that paves the way for the love of God to change lives.

God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us (Romans 5:8). If your heart has been changed by the love God, share that heart with a broken world. Open your heart and your home this holiday season. Share God’s love and show hospitality.

The Rev. Pastor Les Green is the pastor at Forest City United Methodist Church.

