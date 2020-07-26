Minister's column: Righteousness from relationships, not rules

Luke 5:27-32
31 - Jesus answered them, “Healthy people don’t need a doctor — sick people do.
32 - "I have come to call not those who think they are righteous, but those who know they are sinners and need to repent.”
Are you sick?
I know that might seem insensitive at this time, so please give me a moment to put some scriptural context behind it. When we are sick, we want to be well! God has even wired our bodies to do some self-healing. It's miraculous really! When that isn't possible, we have some superheroes in the medical field who can help us heal. We are seeing that on the news every day and some of you might have even personally experienced that! But what about our spiritual health?
In this passage from Luke’s Gospel we find the Pharisees questioning Matthew’s party that he threw for his friends. These were people that were not well thought of by the religious leaders because they thumbed their nose at the “rules,” used corrupt business practices, and cheated people to earn an extra buck. Jesus comes along and not only embraces Matthew but attends his party with the so-called scum of the earth! This was ludicrous! The Pharisees questioned Jesus and he responded with the passage at the beginning of this devo.
Jesus was trying to help them understand his mission with an analogy he hoped they would understand. He was pointing out that the Pharisees thought they were well because they kept the rules. Their righteousness depended on their own actions. What they didn’t understand is that is a futile effort. Jesus came to heal the sick … people who knew their need for one who could show them that righteousness came from relationship not rules.
Paul puts it this way in Galatians 3:11 “So it is clear that no one can be made right with God by trying to keep the law. For the Scriptures say, It is through faith that a righteous person has life.” We are made right through relationship (faith) in Jesus. We too are “sick” and in need of a savior! And when we can again… we should throw a big party (worship) to celebrate that and invite the whole neighborhood!!!
