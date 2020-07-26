Minister's column: Righteousness from relationships, not rules

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Luke 5:27-32

31 - Jesus answered them, “Healthy people don’t need a doctor — sick people do.

32 - "I have come to call not those who think they are righteous, but those who know they are sinners and need to repent.”

Are you sick?

I know that might seem insensitive at this time, so please give me a moment to put some scriptural context behind it. When we are sick, we want to be well! God has even wired our bodies to do some self-healing. It's miraculous really! When that isn't possible, we have some superheroes in the medical field who can help us heal. We are seeing that on the news every day and some of you might have even personally experienced that! But what about our spiritual health?

In this passage from Luke’s Gospel we find the Pharisees questioning Matthew’s party that he threw for his friends. These were people that were not well thought of by the religious leaders because they thumbed their nose at the “rules,” used corrupt business practices, and cheated people to earn an extra buck. Jesus comes along and not only embraces Matthew but attends his party with the so-called scum of the earth! This was ludicrous! The Pharisees questioned Jesus and he responded with the passage at the beginning of this devo.