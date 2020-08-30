Minister's column: Recall who your Father is, and feel refreshed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rioting, looting, sex trafficking, satanic music videos, greed, lewd TV programming, power-hungry politicians, polarized division … what on earth is happening to our world? Makes one wonder … Is God really all powerful? Is he really good?

Many years ago a friend sent an encouragement card with Psalm 33:5 printed inside. “The Lord loves righteousness and justice; the earth is full of his unfailing love.” This truth provided much needed perspective and encouragement for the hour.

Moreover, the Lord has settled this verse in my heart many times since, using it to re-calibrate my perspective and expectations. I accept and look for God’s unfailing love.

I see people helping people. Good hearts rising up against evil. Miracles happening. Criminals getting prosecuted. Order replacing temporary chaos. Grace overwhelming rebellion.

Yes, God is all powerful!

Following verse 5 are enduringly comforting words, especially considering our current circumstances. Take a moment to imagine these living words. Let them revive your mind and spirit today.