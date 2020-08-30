Minister's column: Recall who your Father is, and feel refreshed

Rioting, looting, sex trafficking, satanic music videos, greed, lewd TV programming, power-hungry politicians, polarized division … what on earth is happening to our world? Makes one wonder … Is God really all powerful? Is he really good?
Many years ago a friend sent an encouragement card with Psalm 33:5 printed inside. “The Lord loves righteousness and justice; the earth is full of his unfailing love.” This truth provided much needed perspective and encouragement for the hour.
Moreover, the Lord has settled this verse in my heart many times since, using it to re-calibrate my perspective and expectations. I accept and look for God’s unfailing love.
I see people helping people. Good hearts rising up against evil. Miracles happening. Criminals getting prosecuted. Order replacing temporary chaos. Grace overwhelming rebellion.
Yes, God is all powerful!
Following verse 5 are enduringly comforting words, especially considering our current circumstances. Take a moment to imagine these living words. Let them revive your mind and spirit today.
“By the word of the Lord the heavens were made, their starry host by the breath of his mouth. He gathers the waters of the sea into jars; he puts the deep into storehouses. Let all the earth fear the Lord; let all the people of the world revere him. For he spoke, and it came to be; he commanded, and it stood firm. The Lord foils the plans of the nations; he thwarts the purposes of the peoples.”
Evil is being revealed and repelled. Righteousness is rooting it out, and reigning. Your prayers and praise to God are foundational in this transition.
Every morning, and all throughout the day, recall aloud who your “Father in heaven is…” It will enlighten your perspective and refresh your expectations.
Yes, God is Good!
Doug Snyder is the resident pastor of Beaver Creek Church in Heritage Park and the founder of Intimacy With God Ministries.
