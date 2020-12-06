Minister's column: Of course he was born in a barn

“And she gave birth…and laid him in a manger,” which is a feeding trough.

Of course Jesus was born in a barn. He had to be. Barns are messy. He knows life is messy. Jesus knows your life is messy. And He’ll meet you in the middle of your mess.

Of course Jesus was lain in a manger where hungry animals were fed. Imagine the surprise as they dropped their noses into the trough and smelled a baby. The hungry need to be feed. Jesus, the bread of life, feeds the hungry.

Remember His retort? “Man does not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God.” (Mtt4:4) Jesus is God’s word incarnate.

Remember his declaration? “I am the bead of life. Whoever comes to me will never go hungry…” (Jn6:35)

Remember his last supper? “While they were eating, Jesus took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and gave it to his disciples, saying, "Take and eat; this is my body." (Mtt26:26)

Life comes through Jesus!

Of course nearby shepherds were among the first to hear. They were outcasts. Smelly, without culture, outliers, fringe people. It’s a job nobody wanted to do. Definitely, shepherds were the deplorables of the day.