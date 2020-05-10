Minister's column: Let Jesus heal your broken heart

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Are your mourning the loss of a loved one?

You must be broken-hearted!

Are you seriously ill and isolated?

You must be broken-hearted!

Are you separated from loved ones?

You must be broken-hearted!

Do you see your dreams crumbling around you?

You must be broken-hearted!

Doctors tell us that a “broken heart” is a medical reality with measurable physical effects.

The Rev. Pastor Rick Warren explains that, after experiencing stress or serious trauma, some of the hormones released by the brain actually weaken the tissue of the heart! This results in chest pain as the normal rhythm of the heart is interrupted. This is called “broken heart syndrome.”

Disappointment, fear, rejection, and resentment can all lead to “broken heart syndrome.” Are you experiencing such pain today?

There is good news for you. Jesus Himself tells us that God “has sent me to heal the broken-hearted” (Luke 4:18).

Jesus came to heal the broken-hearted. Jesus came to heal you!

God the Father sent His Son to live a perfect life, die an unjust death and defeat death so that our broken hearts may be healed. Jesus came to heal the broken heart … will you let Him?

