Minister's column: How to pray for the healing of nations

What is going on? Over the past weeks we have witnessed unprecedented division and conflict in our land. What is the answer?

Well, in God’s word we find an amazing promise made by God to the Israelites some 3,000 years ago and to all nations who follow God today: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn away from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and I will forgive their sins and I will heal their land (2 Chronicles 7:14 NIV).

What an amazing promise! God promises to hear us and forgive us and to heal our land!

But as Rick Warren has said: “Every PROMISE has a PREMISE.”

Every PROMISE of God is built upon a PREMISE, upon requirements or conditions that will enable us to appropriate that promise.

We, as God’s people are required to:

• Confess our sins humbly,

• Pray sincerely,

• Seek God intensely,

• Turn back to God in repentance completely.

“THEN,” says God. “Then I will hear your prayer and I will heal your land.”

I pray that we may all find the grace and the courage to meet these requirements so that we may be blessed by receiving the promised blessings of God in our lives and in our land in this time!

The Rev. Pastor Les Green is the pastor at Forest City United Methodist Church.

