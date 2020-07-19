Minister's column: How is your garden growing?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our beats, spinach, carrots and lettuce are flourishing. So are most of our herbs. But, for the third year in a row, it has not gone well with the potted tomato plants. They start healthy and robust, but never mature.

This was also true for the very first gardeners. But it wasn’t the garden that failed to mature. It was the gardeners themselves. The Serpent slithered into the perfect Garden, deceiving Adam and Eve into disobedience, and usurping God’s role as Father.

In accepting the lie, Adam and Eve were blinded. They lost connection with Abba Father. And hence, lost their intended identity and purpose. Like our potted tomatoes, starting strong, their maturity process was cut short.

Disobedience, from loss of identity and purpose, is why we see such a messy world. It’s especially evident among families, parents, and kids. They fail to mature.

By rejecting the Devil and returning to Abba Father, families, can reclaim identity and purpose, growing into their intended maturity.

How?

First, clarity comes by reconnecting with Father God, through His son, Jesus. No one gets to the Father except through the son. (cf. John 14:6, also 3:16-17)