Minister's column: How is your garden growing?

Our beats, spinach, carrots and lettuce are flourishing. So are most of our herbs. But, for the third year in a row, it has not gone well with the potted tomato plants. They start healthy and robust, but never mature.
This was also true for the very first gardeners. But it wasn’t the garden that failed to mature. It was the gardeners themselves. The Serpent slithered into the perfect Garden, deceiving Adam and Eve into disobedience, and usurping God’s role as Father.
In accepting the lie, Adam and Eve were blinded. They lost connection with Abba Father. And hence, lost their intended identity and purpose. Like our potted tomatoes, starting strong, their maturity process was cut short.
Disobedience, from loss of identity and purpose, is why we see such a messy world. It’s especially evident among families, parents, and kids. They fail to mature.
By rejecting the Devil and returning to Abba Father, families, can reclaim identity and purpose, growing into their intended maturity.
How?
First, clarity comes by reconnecting with Father God, through His son, Jesus. No one gets to the Father except through the son. (cf. John 14:6, also 3:16-17)
Second, James has helped countless families mature, growing through trials.
“Dear brothers and sisters, when troubles of any kind come your way, consider it an opportunity for great joy. For you know that when your faith is tested, your endurance has a chance to grow. So let it grow, for when your endurance is fully developed, you will be perfect and complete, needing nothing. If you need wisdom, ask our generous God, and he will give it to you. He will not rebuke you for asking.”
Friends, it’s the appointed time for families to return to Abba Father.
Doug Snyder is the resident pastor of Beaver Creek Church in Heritage Park and the founder of Intimacy With God Ministries.
