Minister's column: Hope for all

Russ introduced himself after church last week, then shared his story. Forced to retire from John Deere, because of Louie Body Dimensia, Russ found real hope in Jesus.

“By his stripes I am healed,” he declares by faith many times throughout each day. Astounded, doctors report Russ’ test results throughout the past seven years betray science. He is growing better than he was.

"…he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on him, and by his wounds we are healed. We all, like sheep, have gone astray, each of us has turned to our own way; and the Lord has laid on him the iniquity of us all." – Isaiah 53

Last winter, cousin Mike spent weeks at Mayo for cancer treatment. Only once or twice did I hear his faith twist into apprehension. He stayed steady. And to this day, Mike remains at peace.

"I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength….And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus." – Philippians 4:13, 19