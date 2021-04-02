Minister's column: Hope for all

Russ introduced himself after church last week, then shared his story. Forced to retire from John Deere, because of Louie Body Dimensia, Russ found real hope in Jesus.
“By his stripes I am healed,” he declares by faith many times throughout each day. Astounded, doctors report Russ’ test results throughout the past seven years betray science. He is growing better than he was.
"…he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on him, and by his wounds we are healed. We all, like sheep, have gone astray, each of us has turned to our own way; and the Lord has laid on him the iniquity of us all." – Isaiah 53
Last winter, cousin Mike spent weeks at Mayo for cancer treatment. Only once or twice did I hear his faith twist into apprehension. He stayed steady. And to this day, Mike remains at peace.
"I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength….And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus." – Philippians 4:13, 19
Faithful servant of Jesus for many decades, Ruth lost her battle to cancer a few days ago. In a care call, just a couple weeks back, her voice was joyful, attitude grateful, and expectations high, rounding the last curve ball life threw her.
"The Spirit of God, who raised Jesus from the dead, lives in you. And just as God raised Christ Jesus from the dead, he will give life to your mortal bodies by this same Spirit living within you." – Romans 8:11
Where did these people garner their daily does of unshakable hope? In Jesus Christ.
Find hope …
Easy, believe in Jesus, whom God sent, secures forgiveness and frees the heart.
All who call upon the name of Jesus will be saved. Absolutely no one is left out.
Salvation begins your new life with a new family and a Good, Good Father.
Trials strengthen your faith while accumulating your eternal reward.
Everyday live gratefully, sharing your life so others might believe.
Recognize the incalculable wealth you’ve been given.
Doug Snyder is the resident pastor of Beaver Creek Church in Heritage Park and the founder of Intimacy With God Ministries.