Minister's column: Have you ever been alone with God?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I spent a week in a cabin for Wilderness Theology Class in 1989 near Rapid City, South Dakota. Dr Brachlow was our experienced guide.

Unplugged from the electronic world at that time; fasting, journaling, prayer and meditating, were among the course assignments. Several subtle heart transformations were welded into memory that continue to influence me today.

For instance, the instant I became conscious of the flood of thoughts constantly coursing through my mind like the mighty Mississippi. And then, to discover that by pausing to be with God by praying and meditating on his word, could create a “beside still waters" effect, calming this flood of thoughts.

Or the afternoon I realized I could free my thinking by simply unplugging from my Walkman II, and the constant messages of others. I was now able to commune freely with God.

By changing the input, I changed the pattern. I learned to breath, to relax, to trust and rest in God.

In another Dr Brachlow class, we studied the Desert Fathers, who spent their entire celibate life in prayer, away from community. “Why?” I queried.

You and I can go farther up in prayer, and further into faith, into relationship with our Creator, through the learning and example of others.