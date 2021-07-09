 Skip to main content
Minister's column: Happy feet bring good news
Minister's column: Happy feet bring good news

Do others know you have happy feet?

As a kid, you knew the moment you crossed the line. Somehow the atmosphere changed. The inner alert system registered trouble. And shortly thereafter a disgruntled parent or adult walked into the room with discipline in hand.

Like the time I pulled the fire alarm in 1st grade. Or, when I broke the kitchen window playing basketball in the kitchen using a garbage can and golf ball. What could go wrong?

Then there was the day dad learned I had put holes in my bedroom door hanging a poster. Or the Saturday night I went for a short joyride with a couple South Pacific cast members after the cast party. Suddenly, it was 4 am. The atmosphere in the car instantly changed seeing dad driving around trying to find me.

You may have this same feeling of alert or dread regarding how Father God feels about your “having fun,” your bad habits, and failures?

While God may be disappointed, His unconditional love looms much, much larger over your life.

In fact, everything changes once you realize you can never win His favor on our own merit. It comes only as a gift, through His son, Jesus.

The offer on the table is complete forgiveness, a clean slate, never to be marred ever again. Accepting this exchange, that Jesus paid your sin debt on the cross, means God does not see your sin anymore, only Jesus’ cleansing and righteous covering over you. That is fantastically Good News.

What could be better than a new lease on life? Sharing this Good News with others.

"How beautiful are the feet of him who brings good news." (Romans 10:15)

Doug Snyder

Snyder

Doug Snyder is the resident pastor of Beaver Creek Church in Heritage Park and the founder of Intimacy With God Ministries.

 

