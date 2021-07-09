Minister's column: Happy feet bring good news

Do others know you have happy feet?

As a kid, you knew the moment you crossed the line. Somehow the atmosphere changed. The inner alert system registered trouble. And shortly thereafter a disgruntled parent or adult walked into the room with discipline in hand.

Like the time I pulled the fire alarm in 1st grade. Or, when I broke the kitchen window playing basketball in the kitchen using a garbage can and golf ball. What could go wrong?

Then there was the day dad learned I had put holes in my bedroom door hanging a poster. Or the Saturday night I went for a short joyride with a couple South Pacific cast members after the cast party. Suddenly, it was 4 am. The atmosphere in the car instantly changed seeing dad driving around trying to find me.

You may have this same feeling of alert or dread regarding how Father God feels about your “having fun,” your bad habits, and failures?

While God may be disappointed, His unconditional love looms much, much larger over your life.

In fact, everything changes once you realize you can never win His favor on our own merit. It comes only as a gift, through His son, Jesus.