Minister's column: God's love makes transitions easier

Transitions from this to that, here to there, around an unknown corner …

Transitions come often. Some are light and easy. Some hot and by trial.

Transitions look like a potpourri, including graduations, marriages, births, baptisms, deaths, divorce, promotions or demotions, accumulating birthdays, and health changes. Some anticipated, many are not.

Jesus showed grace and love through all his transitions … his baptism, desert testing, discipling, miracles, crowd pressure, religious pushback, transfiguration, Palm Sunday celebration, and the darker days leading to the cross.

Today was one of those tougher transitions. Mom joined a long-term care facility family. She handled the transition with grace and love.

Most times she handled transitions like Jesus, with grace and love. And there were times she demonstrated his defiance, too. Remember Jesus overturning tables in the Temple? Remember Jesus’ scathing words to religious leaders?

For my mother, like the time in junior high when I told her to shut up. I knew trouble was coming. So I headed downstairs, slammed the door, and waited nervously mid-step. Her wisdom wouldn’t allow my rebellion and dishonor to go undisciplined, which she did ... with grace and love.