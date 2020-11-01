Minister's column: God's love makes transitions easier

Transitions from this to that, here to there, around an unknown corner …
Transitions come often. Some are light and easy. Some hot and by trial.
Transitions look like a potpourri, including graduations, marriages, births, baptisms, deaths, divorce, promotions or demotions, accumulating birthdays, and health changes. Some anticipated, many are not.
Jesus showed grace and love through all his transitions … his baptism, desert testing, discipling, miracles, crowd pressure, religious pushback, transfiguration, Palm Sunday celebration, and the darker days leading to the cross.
Today was one of those tougher transitions. Mom joined a long-term care facility family. She handled the transition with grace and love.
Most times she handled transitions like Jesus, with grace and love. And there were times she demonstrated his defiance, too. Remember Jesus overturning tables in the Temple? Remember Jesus’ scathing words to religious leaders?
For my mother, like the time in junior high when I told her to shut up. I knew trouble was coming. So I headed downstairs, slammed the door, and waited nervously mid-step. Her wisdom wouldn’t allow my rebellion and dishonor to go undisciplined, which she did ... with grace and love.
Her secret? The same as Jesus’… time with Abba Father.
Walking into the kitchen, early in the morning, I don’t ever remember a single time mom was not sitting at the table, hands clasp in prayer, leaning over her well worn, well read Bible. The Father and His Word was where she mined for strength, stability, peace and wisdom. It was where she drank from the fathomless well of love and grace.
This secret is available to you as well. Sit in His presence. Drink deep from His love and grace poured into the cup of your life. Then engage in your transitions like Jesus, and like mom, with love and grace.
Doug Snyder is the resident pastor of Beaver Creek Church in Heritage Park and the founder of Intimacy With God Ministries.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!