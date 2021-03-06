Minister's column: Forgive them Father …

This year we are basing our “Lent Sermon Series” on Jesus' seven words from the cross.

This week we focused on Jesus’ amazing words recorded by Luke in chapter 23, verse 37 of his gospel, “Forgive them, Father! They don’t know what they are doing!” Christian forgiveness is an amazing thing, indeed.

When Stephen was being stoned to death, he too prayed, “Lord, do not hold this sin against them.” (Acts 7:60) There is nothing so lovely, and nothing so rare as Christian forgiveness.

In these difficult and challenging days, when an unforgiving spirit threatens to turn our hearts into bitterness, let us hear again our Lord asking for forgiveness for those who crucified Him; and let us hear his servant, Paul, saying to us, “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving on another, as God has forgiven you.” (Ephesians 4:32) As Christ’s men and women, we must forgive as He has forgiven us.

I pray that Christ will fill us with an awareness of the joy of our forgiveness and that He will give us the grace and the courage to forgive others.

The Rev. Pastor Les Green is the pastor at Forest City United Methodist Church.

