Minister's column: Find healing in soaking

What's better than barbecuing marinated meat? After hours of soaking in your special sauce, and all the meat is saturated, then slow cooked to perfection, you enjoy a rewarding star burst of flavor in every bite.
When the kids were little, they loved French toast. One favorite recipe suggests placing the bread in an egg/milk mixture and bathing overnight in the refrigerator. Like a sponge, the bread soaked up all the liquid, doubling in size. It makes for a hearty breakfast or brunch.
Ever played with a pressure washer? After a long day cleaning a tall steel office building, I was drenched, head to toe, soaking wet.
Soak means to immerse, drench, permeate, absorb. I bet you have a story or experience of your own.
I like to “soak” my heart in a song, playing it over and over. I also let my mind bathe in a scripture passage or truth. When you soak in God’s word your heart and mind are enlarge, like the bread.
Take a moment right now to soak in the word “all” from the following verses.
Soak in these encouraging “All” verses:
Psalm 103:2-4 - Bless the LORD, O my soul, and do not forget all His kind deeds—He who forgives all your iniquities, and heals all your diseases, who redeems your life from the Pit and crowns you with loving devotion and compassion… (BSB)
Philippians 4:19 - And this same God who takes care of me will supply all your needs from his glorious riches, which have been given to us in Christ Jesus. (NLT)
Psalm 34:19 - Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the LORD delivers him out of them all. (NASB)
I love when God uses the word “all.” Heal your heart, soak long in it!
Doug Snyder is the resident pastor of Beaver Creek Church in Heritage Park and the founder of Intimacy With God Ministries.