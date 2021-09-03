Minister's column: Faith is the foundation of everything

Faith, one of the three foundations of everything. We use faith to sit in a chair, drive down the road, go to sleep at night. Faith is exercised trying new foods, flying new places.
So what is it?
“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” Hebrews 11:1 KJV Simply put, “Faith is being fully persuaded,” says Gary Keessee. Notes from Keesee’s faith talk.
Look at the faith contrast between the Roman Centurion and the disciples of Jesus. Jesus marveled at, was astonished by, the Centurion’s faith (Luke 7:1ff). For he understood and believed in the power of the spoken word. “Just say the word,” he said to Jesus, “and my servant will be healed” (vs 7). Jesus said, “I haven’t seen faith like this in all Israel.”
Now look at the faith or lack of Jesus’ disciples. They had just been given authority by Jesus to cast out demons (Luke 9:1ff). When Jesus came down, off the mount of Transfiguration, the father of the demon possessed boy came to Jesus and said, “I begged your disciples to cast out the spirit, but they couldn’t do it.” Jesus replied, “You faithless and corrupt people! How long must I be with you and put up with you?” Or, “Oh perverse and unbelieving generation.”
The disciples had two problems with their thinking, perversion and unbelief. Perverse means showing a deliberate and obstinate desire to behave in a way that is unreasonable or unacceptable, often in spite of the consequences. In other words, the disciples’ thinking and action did not line up with God’s.
Jesus clarified, you need only a little faith to do anything. Faith as small as a mustard seed.
How do we get it? “…faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.” Romans 10:17
Think of the Bible as gasoline for your engine. No gas, no go. We must fill our mind with God’s Word, so that, we know his ways and will. Then line up your life with these two, like the Centurion’s example.
What is your need? Discover what God’s Word says about it? Then simply line up your thinking, speaking, and actions.
Doug Snyder is the resident pastor of Beaver Creek Church in Heritage Park and the founder of Intimacy With God Ministries.