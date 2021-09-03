Minister's column: Faith is the foundation of everything

Faith, one of the three foundations of everything. We use faith to sit in a chair, drive down the road, go to sleep at night. Faith is exercised trying new foods, flying new places.

So what is it?

“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” Hebrews 11:1 KJV Simply put, “Faith is being fully persuaded,” says Gary Keessee. Notes from Keesee’s faith talk.

Look at the faith contrast between the Roman Centurion and the disciples of Jesus. Jesus marveled at, was astonished by, the Centurion’s faith (Luke 7:1ff). For he understood and believed in the power of the spoken word. “Just say the word,” he said to Jesus, “and my servant will be healed” (vs 7). Jesus said, “I haven’t seen faith like this in all Israel.”

Now look at the faith or lack of Jesus’ disciples. They had just been given authority by Jesus to cast out demons (Luke 9:1ff). When Jesus came down, off the mount of Transfiguration, the father of the demon possessed boy came to Jesus and said, “I begged your disciples to cast out the spirit, but they couldn’t do it.” Jesus replied, “You faithless and corrupt people! How long must I be with you and put up with you?” Or, “Oh perverse and unbelieving generation.”