Minister's column: 'But a longing fulfilled is a tree of life'

“That’s bull crap” I blurted out, emotions bubbling over.

Pain is difficult to avoid and near impossible to hide. I could no longer do either, avoid or hide from it.

“Hope deferred makes the heart sick” Proverbs 13:12A.

When God wants to address something in your life, He often uses His Word to bring your attention into focus. Hovering constantly in my consciousness, I could no longer avoid or hide from this persistent verse, nor it’s message.

So I dug in and began studying. What do you want me to learn, God?

“Hope deferred makes the heart sick. But a longing fulfilled is a tree of life.” Proverbs 13:12.

But! (I love Bible “buts") This word jumped off the page as I read.

I have been praying and working for America’s Revival since 1973, 48 years. More intensely, since February 2020, when hell was loosed on the heart of America, and really, the world.

This decades long war has been mostly invisible, until late. Now there are so many avenues of prolonged attack, and so much confusion with division, it appears all hope is lost.

“But… a longing fulfilled is a tree of life.”

The only Tree of Life I remember in scripture is in the Garden of Eden, to which God has permanently blocked entrance.

Is there another such tree?

YES! Jesus’ cross is considered a tree of life.

Since Jesus bore all the world’s sin on it, satisfying sin’s debt, peace and eternal life come to all who believe and trust Him. Ah-ha…Peace and eternal life are longings fulfilled from a tree of life.

Mom died April 15th this year. This was some of the pain I needed to address. I also needed to acknowledge growing weary of working for America’s revival and reformation without much visible progress.

But….

God, in His great love, reminded me that the victory has already been won. Practically, Mom is experiencing perfection, perfect Love, perfect peace, a pain and problem free existence in eternity. AND, God has not forgotten, nor given up on, America.

My focus had shifted from heavenly reality to earthly appearances. My eyes had dropped from God and His unlimited creativity and resources to what man was forecasting, which was strangling my energy and hope.

God was encouraging me, and possibly you, “Don’t drop your eyes. Keep your hope in me. We already have the victory.”

Doug Snyder is the resident pastor of Beaver Creek Church in Heritage Park and the founder of Intimacy With God Ministries.

