Minister's column: Be the one love rescued

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My cat, Diesel, has 2 personalities. One is very affectionate. The other is aloof. One loving. One unloving.

I think Diesel is loving only when remembering who rescued, fed, and loved it as feral and fearful cat. This is so apparent at dinner time.

Like Diesel, I have two natures. I act loving when remembering Who rescued, feeds and loves me unconditionally. And, I act unloving when I forget.

You have surely recognized this double nature in yourself, and, observed it in the personalities of others.

The good news is, as a born again follower of Jesus Christ, we are no longer imprisoned to the old nature. We get to choose which nature to live under, the old or new. Rebellion chooses the old nature, selfish and fearful. Obedience chooses the new creation, the one Love Rescued. (2 Cor 5:17; john3:7; Rom 8:11)

You must drink the milk of scripture, and eat the meat of its application, in order to develop and mature your new nature.

Charlie Tremendous Jones had a special way of directing each day. Before getting out of bed, he would throw his legs over the side, sit upright on the edge, thrust his hands into the air and shout, “I feel happy. I feel healthy. I feel terrific!”