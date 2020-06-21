Minister's column: A prayer in the midst of conflict and pain

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Greetings from Pastor Les Green of Forest City United Methodist Church.

Today I feel a need to pray with you as we face these confusing and conflicted times together…

Loving Father God, we come to you today full of anxiety about what lies ahead. Please bless us with the peace promised by Jesus to his disciples, and make us a strong and steady witness to needy people all around us.

In these days of separation, fear and caution, remind us that we are not alone, for you have promised to never leave us nor forsake us.

Even as we are asked to keep our distance from others, help us to find ways to reach out to those who need our support and encouragement.

We pray especially for those whose incomes and livelihoods are being threatened; we pray for our children and youth who are missing so much, including care and meals; for those already isolated, lonely, sick and scared; Loving Father God, give all your peace, and through our hands and hearts ensure they have what they need.

Sustain, strengthen, equip and protect all caregivers. Bless them as they offer compassionate care and show selfless courage in the face of danger and risk.