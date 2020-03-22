Minister's column: Tame your wild heart and come 'Home'

A gray stray appeared at our patio door last fall. It was feral, fearful from the harshness of living outdoors. It took four months of patient coaxing to earn “gray cat’s” trust.

Our relationship progressed from feeding to petting, receiving medicine to entering the house.

This process is not isolated to animals. The human heart is feral, too. It leans wild. At the same time, it longs to relax, to be at rest, to be “home.”

Is being free and domesticated mutually exclusive?

No.

The human heart was originally designed to be free. And, in the beginning, it had the perfect home.

In one simple act, however, one selfish choice, we lost both our freedom and home. And something within our heart died. We were enslaved and evicted. The heart became fearful, lost in a harsh new environment.

Thanks to God, Jesus bought freedom for all who believe. Many do find freedom. Sadly, most believers remain free, but feral, failing to move into, or understand, their new home.

Gaining initial freedom, many lose further interest. In other words, “Thanks God for forgiving my sins. I’ll handle it from here.”