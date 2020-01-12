Minister's column: Make sure God is part of your family, too

My favorite wall in the house is the one with our family photographs. In the middle of a collage of pictures of our children and spouses of 3, is a large black metal wall hanging, “FAMILY.”
The most memorable times of the year are when we get together. Often, I look back and reminisce. And I look forward with anticipation. How about you?
Having shared this, I realize not everyone enjoys or enjoyed a great family or home life. Many of my friends today relay very painful upbringings, including every sort of abuse imaginable. My heart is heavy for them. And, I am so amazed by the progress most have made in healing and rebuilding positive images and understandings of family. They want to. They need to.
Family is God’s design. He is a Father, and, “our Father…” Family is the foundational unit of every community and nation. And this is exactly why families - marriages, kids, and definitions - have been under attack. God loves families and unity. And Satan is devoted to its destruction and redesign.
You have free articles remaining.
Have you felt under attack? Does "family" have a negative image in your mind? Would you like healing? God wants to help you. He is in the restoration and redemption business.
“Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved — you and your household.” Acts 16:33. Turning to the right Source is the first step for healthy healing, and, so much more.
"For I know the plans I have for you,” says the LORD. “They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.” Jeremiah 29:11
Together, let’s make 2020 a year of clear vision for family healing and restoration.
For more help, visit iwgministries.com.
Doug Snyder is the resident pastor of Beaver Creek Church in Heritage Park and the founder of Intimacy With God Ministries.
Doug & Beth Snyder
Resident Pastor, Beaver Creek, Heritage Park
Founder, Intimacy With God Ministries