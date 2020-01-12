Minister's column: Make sure God is part of your family, too

My favorite wall in the house is the one with our family photographs. In the middle of a collage of pictures of our children and spouses of 3, is a large black metal wall hanging, “FAMILY.”

The most memorable times of the year are when we get together. Often, I look back and reminisce. And I look forward with anticipation. How about you?

Having shared this, I realize not everyone enjoys or enjoyed a great family or home life. Many of my friends today relay very painful upbringings, including every sort of abuse imaginable. My heart is heavy for them. And, I am so amazed by the progress most have made in healing and rebuilding positive images and understandings of family. They want to. They need to.

Family is God’s design. He is a Father, and, “our Father…” Family is the foundational unit of every community and nation. And this is exactly why families - marriages, kids, and definitions - have been under attack. God loves families and unity. And Satan is devoted to its destruction and redesign.

Have you felt under attack? Does "family" have a negative image in your mind? Would you like healing? God wants to help you. He is in the restoration and redemption business.