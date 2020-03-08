MINISTER'S COLUMN: Look to Jesus' trials for comfort during your own

During the 40 days of Lent we remember Jesus’s time of testing and temptation in the wilderness and we member and wrestle with our own times of testing, especially when we find ourselves in life’s “wilderness.”

In Mark 1:12-15 we read of Jesus’ struggles in the wilderness, and we find encouragement for our own personal trials and tests.

One of my friends sent me a birthday card when I turned 60 which read: “As you grow older, don’t worry about avoiding temptations; temptations will avoid you!”

Wow! I wish that were true! St. Anthony said, “Expect temptation with your last breath!”

When we find ourselves in one of life’s “wilderness times,” we are tempted in many ways to

• stray form values we hold dear

• listen to voices that would lead us away from God

• substitute “stuff” in place of God to feel better

• give up.

Be encouraged. The way to victory over temptation is to rise to meet these challenges head on and to persevere in doing right; in being faithful to God, in trusting God, in listening to God and in loving others as God loves us.