Blessed is the one who does not walk in step with the wicked or stand in the way that sinners take or sit in the company of mockers, but whose delight is in the law of the LORD, and who meditates on his law day and night. (Psalm 1:7-8)
While reading through and memorizing Psalm 1 the word ‘meditate’ struck me. We hear about meditation almost every day in one form or another. So, I thought I would do an internet search for meditation.
I opened the first link and there was a picture of a sunset and this caption below, “Why Learn To Meditate?” It said; “The purpose of meditation is to make our mind calm and peaceful. If our mind is peaceful, we will be free from worries and mental discomfort, and so we will experience true happiness.”
Sounds what most people want today amidst a fast-paced life, stress, worry and problems beyond our control.
I then clicked a link, “Breathing Meditations,” which told me “to sit with our eyes partially closed and turn our attention to our breathing. . . without attempting to control our breath, we try to become aware of the sensation of the breath as it enters and leaves the nostrils.
The sensation is our object of meditation. . . to the exclusion of everything else.”
The purpose of this concentration is to empty the mind of thought. It also works with repeating a mantra over and over.
The goal is to ‘empty the mind’ of thought which is the literal meaning of the word ‘mantra’ in Sanskrit.
When the mind is empty it becomes open to being attuned with the higher self and thus with god.
Is this how meditation is described in scripture? No, we are never encouraged to empty our minds but rather fill it with God’s word, fill it with truth. (Philippians 4:8; Psalm 48:9; Psalm 119:15; 143:5).
To meditate is to think, ponder or ruminate; similar to a cow which eats grass and grain and then lies down and brings up its cud to chew.
So, we are to take in God’s word and later ‘chew’ on it, pondering its meaning and application along with prayer. This will connect you with the true God who alone can bring peace of mind, clarity to confusion, and hope for tomorrow.
Don’t go down the world’s path to discover so called god and peace, it leads to a dark lie. Rather do what God says, as recorded in Joshua 1:8; Keep this Book of the Law always on your lips; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. Then you will be prosperous and successful.
