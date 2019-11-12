At Forest City United Methodist Church we have invested nearly every Sunday for the last fifteen weeks learning what it means to “LIVE IN THE GOODNESS OF GOD.” This sermon series was inspired by a study by Rick Warren, entitled: “Living in the Goodness of God.” I share Rick Warren’s words with you as an encouragement to you to continue on our “DISCIPLESHIP JOURNEY”…
“Through this study, we’ve seen that Psalm 23 teaches us that God is with us every step along the way---guiding us, protecting us, and providing for us.
If you ever doubt that in the future, then look at Psalm 23 as an encouraging note from God to you. It reminds us that God has our best interest at heart, and, as Paul says, he is for us, not against us.
We might not be in control of our future, but God is. He created the whole universe, and he is working his plan in history. He is moving history to a destiny. One day Jesus Christ will come back to Earth. Nothing will stop that. And just as he is working in history to move events toward that day, he will work in your life for a purpose, too, if you will let him.
The Bible says, “and we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God, and are called according to his purpose for them” (Romans 8:28 NLT).
This is why, when I read the headlines, I don't worry. Sure, there are a lot of problems in the world, but God is still in control and moving his people toward his best for them. One day God will work everything out for his purpose.
Because God is in control, we can trust him with everything, and Psalm 23 shows us that God blesses people who are not afraid to trust him completely. The Bible tells us that Abraham, considered the father of faith, “didn’t doubt God’s promise out of lack of faith. Instead, giving honor to God for the promise, he became strong because of faith” (Rom. 4:20). May you trust in the promises of God as you walk forward in faith.”
