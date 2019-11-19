The holidays are here and family road trips await.
My children love going to Juju’s and Papa’s (aka, grandparents). My youngest children are giddy with delight knowing they will be offered sugar cereal, flavored yogurts, and lots and lots of hugs!
Even as I write this article my children are pressing on in the mundane of chores and schoolwork with the joy of seeing their grandparents captivating their imaginations.
Children have a way of looking forward with hope and wide-eyed wonder. They are able to endure today because their tomorrow holds the promise of joy.
Friends, the road is long and can be hard. Fatigue is not far from many. The pace we tend to keep wears us out. Where fatigue lingers depression and despair are not far behind. The relationships we have are often characterized by hurt and disappointment. The jobs we hold often give way to dissatisfaction. We move through our days thinking this isn’t supposed to be how life was supposed to go. Somewhere a long the way we lose sight of grandma’s house and all we see are the chores for today. We wonder, “Is this all there is?”
Your now is not forever. God put eternity in your heart and deep down you are longing for something more. Good news: Jesus is the more you want. The more you need.
Jesus told his followers that he was going to prepare a place for them. He talked about a heavenly home filled with many rooms. Then Jesus told them he would return to bring them to his Father’s house. A promise. You can read all about in the Bible found in John chapter 14.
Have you said, “yes” to Jesus? I want to remind us of something incredible. Something even better than a holiday road trip to grandma’s house.
The bible says, “Beloved, we are God’s children now, and what we will be has not yet appeared; but we know that when he appears we shall be like him, because we shall see him as he is (1 John 3:2).” Whoa. Read that again. Slowly.
Jesus will return. We will see him as he is. We will be changed. It may seem like all chores and schoolwork today, but there is a promise for God’s children of something better than Lucky Charms at grandmas.
The promised return of Christ the glorious hope of heaven should captivate our imaginations and fuel endurance to live through whatever it is we are facing today. What we will be has not yet appeared. Patience and endurance are required. Don’t despair. Look to Jesus.
Let’s live today with that glorious tomorrow in mind.
