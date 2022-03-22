LETTER: Reynolds' COVID response calls leadership abilities into question

Governor Reynolds and supporters often tout her handling of the pandemic as evidence of her strong leadership. Lacking a coordinated federal response and leadership during the early stages of the pandemic, left each state’s political leaders to determine how to respond, which means political ideology impacted the decisions made by governors and legislators.

There are several criteria that could be used to accurately assess the effectiveness of Governor Reynolds leadership in handling the pandemic. Most people would agree protecting the health and safety of citizens is a major responsibility of any governor. Therefore, deaths per capita due to Covid is likely the most accurate metric.

As of February 26, Iowa has had 9,085 deaths due to Covid. Having a population of 3.15 million citizens, this means there was one Covid death for every 347 citizens. In comparison, Minnesota has experienced 12,261 deaths with a population of 5.64 million or one Covid death for every 460 citizens. If Iowa’s deaths per citizen was the same as Minnesota’s, Iowa would have had 6,847 deaths to date, which is 2,238 fewer than actually happened.

So what caused the difference? Minnesota’s Governor Walz took the pandemic very seriously from the beginning by implementing a mask mandate for ten months from July 2020 until May 2021, while Governor Reynolds implemented a mask mandate for three months from November 2020 until February 2021. Reynolds signed a law punishing schools and government entities if they implemented a mask mandate, while Walz did not. Walz modeled wearing a mask in public while Reynolds went maskless during events like political rallies.

To put this in perspective, seventy-eight percent of Iowa’s towns have fewer than 2,238 residents. More importantly, 2,238 citizens of Iowa may still be living if Governor Reynolds would have taken the pandemic more seriously. No matter what Reynolds and her supporters say, it’s a safe bet at least 2,238 Iowans, their friends and loved ones would have preferred stronger leadership.

Steve Westerberg

Forest City

