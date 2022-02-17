Kellen Moore: A Wrestler on the Road to Success

January 13th was a big night for Kellen Moore. He accomplished something that not very many wrestlers can achieve in their high school career. Kellen Moore was able to get his 100 wins. The head coach Steve Staudt had this to say about it: “Kellen works hard everyday in practice and out of practice, it’s exciting to watch as a head coach and see someone work so hard and still want more” (Staudt). I was able to get a few words from the man himself Kellen Moore. Kellen Moore said, “It feels great to be able to get the 100 wins at home in my junior year, my hope now is that I can make it to the state tournament again this year and hopefully do big things there” (Moore).

Kellen Moore has a bright future for him, but he has his eyes on doing big things down at Wells Fargo Arena for now. Kellen went to state his freshman year but didn’t place. His Sophomore year he was able to get 6th place. During my conversation with kellen he said, “I love getting the 100 wins at home, but I got my eye on getting the most wins ever for forest city, I truly believe I can get there with hard work and dedication” (Moore).

The record right now for the most wins is 155 which is held by Andrew Sorensen. If Kellen Moore can find his way to state he will be wrestling February 16-19. He will have a very tough road ahead though. Kellen will need to place top 2 at Sectionals and Districts to qualify for state. Sectionals will happen February 5th. Kellen will wrestle some of the wrestlers in the state for his weight class. If he can place top 2 in his bracket then he will head to Districts. February 12th is when Districts will occur.

Kellen has made it through Sectionals and Districts every year more than likely he will find his way to state for the 3rd time. Kellen Moore is 25-1 at the moment but will more than likely have a huge match this weekend at conference against Anders Kittleson who placed 2nd last year at state. Kellen has had a phenomenal season so far and is not ready to be done!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0