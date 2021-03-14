It's time to double down on wind energy: Letter

Renewable energy has been a bipartisan success story. By leveraging our homegrown resources like wind, solar, biofuels and more, we have been powering Iowa’s economy.

Good public policy set the framework for our state to diversify its energy generation, which has kept Iowa energy costs below the national average, reduced our dependence on imported energy sources, increased county and city revenue for rural communities and put money directly into the pockets of Iowa farmers.

History has shown that wind energy works for Worth and Winnebago counties. I commend the leadership of these counties for the early vision on wind projects, which has resulted in millions in tax revenue that supports the schools and infrastructure like roads and bridges.

Wind energy provides economic opportunity in rural Iowa. Rural landowners are receiving $69 million annually in land lease payments thanks to wind energy development. This consistent source of income can help farmers and landowners, especially in times of fluctuating commodity prices. The wind industry also employs nearly 10,000 people in Iowa. Wind and solar are creating jobs in rural communities across Iowa that are not seeing job growth in other sectors.