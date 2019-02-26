I love exclamation points! I really do! If I’ve ever sent you an email or text message, there is a really good chance I overused this emphatic punctuation! And if we are talking in person, I try to raise my eyebrows to convey my conviction that what I’m saying needs an exclamation point! Sometimes, the news is just too good and demands the use of two!! Who am I kidding?! Three!!! Can I get an amen?!!!!
Ok. You get the idea. After fourteen exclamation points in the opening paragraph you’re probably thinking, “Enough!” Let me suggest that we could use more a little more exclamation in our lives.
I recently reread the biblical story of Jesus’ triumphal entry. Mark 11:9-10 recalls the scene as the people lined streets as Jesus passed by and they shouted, “Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Blessed is the coming kingdom of our father David! Hosanna in the highest!” Did you catch the use of exclamation points? What are they so excited about? The word ‘hosanna’ is an exclamation of praise literally meaning “Save, I pray.” There are people who are excited to see Jesus do a great work of salvation. I am both inspired and convicted about the excitement surrounding the person and work of Jesus Christ.
Let me introduce Rhio Cleigh. He is a man with fierce faith. I had the privilege of serving with him twenty years ago at a church down in Cedar Falls. Rhio was of retirement age but labored tirelessly to share the good news of Jesus. Rhio had white hair, hearing aids, and a fire in his eyes. Over and over again Rhio would be heard saying, “This is exciting!” This man had a contagious optimism that spilled over to whoever was in the room. More than two decades later I can still hear his gritty determination and strong will declaring delight in so many situations. With a thumbs up fist pump, Rhio would say, “Isn’t this exciting?!”
Like those people who lined the streets proclaiming “Hosanna,” Rhio was able to see the excitement surrounding the person and the work of Jesus Christ. Not only did he see it, he wanted to see more of it. It takes more than physical eyes to see this sort of thing. The Bible tells us to walk by faith not by sight. How do we see with faith-filled eyes? Jesus taught that we are to become like children. I think part of what that means is we humble ourselves and see God and the people around us with a sense of wide-eyed wonder.
God is at work all around us. If we keep our eyes on the problems and focus on the pain, we will walk in discouragement and defeat. May it not be so! May we, like Rhio, fight for joy. May we lift our faith-filled eyes to see the exciting work of Jesus all around us. Isn’t that exciting?!
